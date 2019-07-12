Delhi: Homebuyers duped under fake housing scheme, FIR lodged

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against unidentified persons for allegedly duping people under the pretext of providing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) scheme. The case was registered at South Avenue police station Thursday, after several complainants reached the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

A case was registered on a police complaint from B K Mandal, an under-secretary. “Some people are… circulating fake (PMAY-U) application forms. The incident came to light when many reached the PMO and MoHUA, to submit forms for availing benefits under PMAY-U,” Mandal said in his complaint.

Mandal alleged the victims told them these forms were being sold by vendors near Nirman Bhawan and they were maintaining registers with records of their names and Aadhaar details. “The vendors also charged them for fake application forms…,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they have started their investigation and recorded statements. “We are collecting evidence against the accused before arresting them,” an officer said.

In January this year, Delhi Police’s Crime Branch busted a gang for allegedly duping over 2,000 people from many parts of the country on the promise of providing them affordable housing under the PMAY-U scheme.

Last year, Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri cautioned homebuyers against fraudulent activities by builders and promoters under the name of PMAY-U to lure customers, when they had ‘nothing to do’ with the scheme.