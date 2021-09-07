Delhi home guard found hanging inside police station

A 46-year-old home guard allegedly hanged himself inside Pandav Nagar police station in East Delhi on Monday.

The deceased, Brij Lal, was posted at the same police station this year. Police said he was found hanging by a duty officer in the morning. Police said there was no suicide note at the spot. However, police said an enquiry has been initiated against the Station House Officer.

DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap said Lal was found hanging in the morning and policemen rushed him to LBS hospital but he was declared dead on arrival. A medical board is being constituted for the autopsy, she said.

During the enquiry, it was also found that Lal took a loan of Rs 30 lakh and was in debt. He hailed from Bulandshahr in UP and is survived by his wife and four children. His family has been informed, said police.