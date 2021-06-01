Delhi: Home delivery of liquor via app, website allowed under amended excise rules

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people. (Representative Image)

Home delivery of liquor through mobile apps or websites will be permitted in the national capital under the amended excise rules governing the trade of alcohol in the city.

According to the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021, published in a gazette notification on Monday, holders of L-13 license will be allowed to deliver liquor at the doorstep of people.

“Licence in Form L-13 for home delivery of Indian liquor and Foreign Liquor by ordering through mobile app or online web portal.

“The licensee shall make delivery of liquor at the residences only if order is received through mobile app or online web portal and no delivery shall be made to any hostel, office, and institution,” says the notification.

However, this does not mean liquor stores across the city will be authorised to carry out home delivery of liquor immediately.

Only those traders in possession of the L-13 license will be allowed to carry out home delivery of liquor booked via mobile apps or portals developed for this purpose.

Under the previous rules, home delivery was not explicitly barred, but holders of L-13 license were allowed to carry out such delivery “at the residences only if order is received through e-mail or by Fax (not on telephone)”. But home delivery of liquor eluded the capital.

Last year, the Supreme Court had observed that the states should consider home delivery of liquor after visuals of crowding outside alcohol shops emerged following restrictions on their operational timings in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, in a related development that will bring cheer to the restaurant industry, the amended rules also allow independent restaurants, clubs and bars attached with hotels to serve liquor in open spaces such as terraces, balcony or courtyards.