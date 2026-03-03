In a first, liquor vends to stay open in Delhi on Holi

This will be the first time that liquor shops will remain open on Holi in Delhi. (Source: File)

This Holi, booze lovers in Delhi need not run to Gurgaon or Noida to stock up on alcohol, as all 810 liquor vends across the Capital will remain open on Wednesday.

This will be the first time that liquor shops will remain open on Holi in Delhi. Earlier, dry days were observed on restricted holidays, including Holi.

The reason: The move is set to help the Excise department recover the revenue it was losing out to neighbouring cities, a senior official said. Also, it will help curb sale of illegal liquor, which can lead to health risks, he added.

“The decision has been taken keeping in mind the health of the people and also to curb the illegal supply of liquor. It has been observed that smuggling cases and sale of liquor in black areas increase around Holi. When shops are not open, people turn to illegal suppliers and at times, also consume spurious liquors and fall sick…So, to curb smuggling and illegal sale of liquor, the department has removed Holi from the dry day list. We also want to ensure that people consume authentic alcohol from government-run shops…,” the official said.