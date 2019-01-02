Delhi: Hit by stray bullet, 8-year-old dies at New Year celebration, another injured

Two children aged 8 and 12 were hit by stray bullets in east Delhi, in separate cases of celebratory firing on New Year’s Eve. While the younger boy died in Usmanpur, after the bullet entered through his right cheek, the older boy sustained injuries to his shoulder and is in the hospital.

Advertising

The accused in one of the cases is yet to be identified. Police have detained several people and are questioning them in connection with the incidents. This was the first time the boys were venturing out of their homes for a late-night celebration. Families of both boys said they had paid money to local residents for organising New Year parties so their children could attend.

Eight-year-old Rehan was described by his aunt and elder brother as a “shy boy” who never interacted much with outsiders. They said Rehan, however, loved dancing, and the fact that there was a DJ at the New Year bash was one of the reasons he went. The venue, his family said, was right outside their house. “His father was not keen, but his friends convinced him to let the boy go,” said Sahana, Rehan’s aunt.

Around 11.30 pm, Rehan and his elder brother Sameer (17) joined around 10 other boys at the function. The elders stood and watched as the children danced. “He was poking fun at me with his dance moves and I joined in. Then we heard what sounded like a firecracker,” Sameer said. Eyewitnesses claimed they saw a youth slouching and attempting to fire in the air. The bullet hit Rehan in the cheek and exited from the stomach, police said. His father ran towards Rehan even as the children fled in panic. They hailed a scooter and took the boy to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Advertising

“A case of murder has been registered and three suspects have been picked up,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur. A few kilometres away, 12-year-old Sohil was posing with two other children in front of a cake he had just bought. The boy and his friends were celebrating atop a terrace when a stray bullet hit him in the shoulder. “He thought someone threw a brick at him. He tried to grab his shoulder and found his hand covered in blood,” said Munni Begum, Sohil’s grandmother. Sohil collapsed while his friends ran down for help.

The boy was taken to a local hospital before he was shifted to GTB Hospital, where nurses found the bullet wound. Thakur said that a 23-year-old man, Sakib, was arrested in the case.