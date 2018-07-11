Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Know the young stalwarts revolutionizing the Indian realty sector

Delhi: Hit by speeding truck, Class XI student dead

Eyewitnesses told police the victim, Tanishk, got trapped under the truck. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver allegedly dragged him across a few meters and stopped.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: July 11, 2018 2:09:29 am
A Class XI student died after being hit by a speeding truck in Rohini’s Narela area Tuesday. His friend was injured in the incident. Eyewitnesses told police the victim, Tanishk, got trapped under the truck. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver allegedly dragged him across a few meters and stopped. He then jumped out of the vehicle and fled. Both the victim and his friend were rushed to a hospital where Tanishk was declared brought dead. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said a case has been registered and a search is on to nab the drive.

