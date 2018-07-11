Delhi: Hit by speeding truck, Class XI student dead

A Class XI student died after being hit by a speeding truck in Rohini’s Narela area Tuesday. His friend was injured in the incident. Eyewitnesses told police the victim, Tanishk, got trapped under the truck. Instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver allegedly dragged him across a few meters and stopped. He then jumped out of the vehicle and fled. Both the victim and his friend were rushed to a hospital where Tanishk was declared brought dead. DCP (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said a case has been registered and a search is on to nab the drive.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App