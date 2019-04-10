Delhi: Hit by motorcycle, one dead, two friends injured

One man died and two were injured after a motorcycle hit them in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar Monday evening. While 20-year-old Akash Sharma was declared dead on arrival at Dharamshila Hospital, Shivam Gupta (21) and Vishal Singh (25) are undergoing treatment, along with the accused Shiv Shankar.

“A PCR call was received at 12.15 am on Tuesday. When police reached the spot, they found that the victims had been sent to Dharamshila Hospital. A case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt) and 304A (causing death by negligence) has been registered at New Ashok Nagar police station,” said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

According to DCP Singh, the men work part-time at an NGO called “Anti-Corruption Group” and were walking towards New Ashok Nagar Metro station at 6.30 pm when the incident took place. “I signalled at a speeding motorcycle to slow down and even screamed at the rider to reduce the speed but he didn’t and the bike hit us. We fell down, along with the rider, and were taken to a hospital by a passerby in a car,” alleged Vishal Singh.

On Tuesday, Gupta’s post-mortem was conducted and his body was handed over to his family, who live in East End Apartments in New Ashok Nagar. “The accused, a resident of southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur, is in a critical state at the moment,” said a police officer.