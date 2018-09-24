Delhi: Hit by cab and dragged 2 km, 23-year-old dies

Rahul (23) was found dead with his arms cut off, and face badly damaged. Rahul (23) was found dead with his arms cut off, and face badly damaged.

A 23-year-old man died of injuries after a speeding cab hit him and dragged him for around 2 km in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Saturday night, police said.

Police identified the dead man as Rahul, a part-time chef who lived with his family at S-block in Pandav Nagar. Rahul was found with his arms cut off and face badly damaged.

Following a PCR call made at 9.45 pm on Saturday, a police team rushed to the spot. Family members and friends of the victim claimed that Rahul was on his way to an idol immersion ceremony when the accident took place.

“We were a group of 30-40 people, who were heading for the ceremony. A Swift Dzire cab hit one of the men of the group. As the cab driver started arguing, all of us surrounded his car to prevent him from escaping. Rahul got onto the bonnet of the car. Then, the cab driver suddenly started the car and accelerated,” said the victim’s friend, adding that Rahul remained stuck to the car’s bonnet.

The cab driver sped towards Mayur Vihar, and the crowd that chased him found Rahul’s body 2 km from where the initial argument took place, police said. Rahul was taken to LBS Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

A senior police officer said the errant driver is absconding and the car is yet to be traced. “We have registered a case under IPC Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) based on the family’s statements,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App