Delhi: Hit by bike, cop, part of Batla House encounter, killed

A 52-year-old Delhi Police sub-inspector died after a bike allegedly hit him while he was crossing the road at Dwarka’s Baba Haridas Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. SI Sanjeev Lochan was part of the Special Cell team that killed two terrorists at Batla House in 2008.

According to police, the officer was crossing the road when three men on a bike allegedly ran over him. The accused were not wearing helmets and were arrested from the spot, said police.

SI Lochan sustained severe injuries to his head and was rushed to Venkateshwar Hospital, where doctors declared him ‘critical’ and moved him to the ICU. On Thursday morning, he succumbed to injuries.

Police said the accused have been booked under sections of rash driving, causing death by negligence, and sections of the Motor Vehicles Act but are out on bail as the offences are bailable.

The officer is survived by his wife and two children who live in Janakpuri.

SI Lochan joined the force in 1988 as a constable. In his 33 years of service, he received several medals and two out-of-turn promotions. He was posted at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

Police said he was a meritorious officer who had received medals for his service and a gallantry award from the President of India in 2007 for his role in gunning down two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists in Delhi.

Vansh, his son, said, “Papa left home around 6.30 pm. We were told he had parked his car and was entering the police station when the bike hit him. Though the men were arrested, they have gotten out on bail. We waited and hoped papa would recover but we lost him…”

Arun Kumar Sharma (56), SI Lochan’s elder brother, who is also a retired CISF officer said, “Sanjeev was a hardworking and honest man. He was about to receive another promotion. He called me a few days ago and told me that he’ll become an Inspector soon. I was happy for him. We are still shocked about the accident. I lost my brother because of reckless men who were driving without helmets…”