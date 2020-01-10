Delhi hit-and-run: Minor to be tried as juvenile, says SC

A bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose said the crime did not fall under the category of heinous offence under The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, so as to warrant his trial as an adult. A bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose said the crime did not fall under the category of heinous offence under The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, so as to warrant his trial as an adult.

The Supreme Court Thursday ruled that a minor boy, who was four days short of 18 years when the car he was driving ran over and killed a 32-year-old marketing executive in 2016, will be tried as a juvenile.

The accused, now 22, had fatally run over Siddharth Sharma in his father’s Mercedes on April 4, 2016, when the latter was trying to cross a road in North Delhi’s Civil Lines.

A bench of Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose said the crime did not fall under the category of heinous offence under The Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, so as to warrant his trial as an adult. The accused was charged under IPC section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. The offence carries a maximum punishment of imprisonment for life or up to 10 years and fine in the first part, and imprisonment up to 10 years or fine or both in the second part. However, it prescribes no minimum sentence.

The Juvenile Justice Board vide order held the juvenile had committed a heinous offence, and, therefore, should be tried as an adult. However, the Delhi High Court held since no minimum sentence is prescribed for the offence, it did not fall within the ambit of the JJ Act, as per which, a juvenile can be tried as an adult only in cases of ‘heinous’ offences.

Upholding the HC’s findings, the SC said under the Act, children should be protected, adding that treating children as adults is an exception to the rule. “It is also a well-settled principle of statutory interpretation that normally an exception has to be given a restricted meaning,” the bench said.

The court said in view of the fact that the Act does not deal with offences where the maximum sentence is more than seven years imprisonment, but no minimum sentence or minimum sentence of less than seven years is provided, they “shall be treated as ‘serious offences’ within the meaning of the Act and dealt with accordingly till the Parliament takes the call on the matter”.

The bench directed a copy of the judgment to be sent to the Union Law Secretary, the Secretary of Ministry of Women and Child Development, Home Secretary, and Registrar General, Delhi High Court, “who shall ensure this issue is addressed by Parliament as early as possible or by the Executive”.

