Delhi hit-and-run leaves traffic cop in coma

A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Traffic Police is in a coma after he was hit by a car in West Delhi’s Khyala on Monday evening.

Police said ASI Mahavir Yadav had signalled to the driver to stop for checking at a police picket in Raghubir Nagar. However, the errant driver sped up and hit the ASI. “ASI Yadav suffered severe injuries and is in a coma. He has been admitted to Sri Balaji Action Hospital in Punjabi Bagh,” said Deepak Purohit, DCP (West).

Personnel at the spot noted down the first two digits of the car’s registration number and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and arrest the driver.

The incident took place when ASI Yadav, along with other traffic police personnel, was posted at the police picket. “Around 5.30 pm, the ASI signalled to a white i20 car to halt for checking. Instead of stopping, the driver sped up and hit the ASI, and fled,” a senior police officer said.

ASI Yadav was taken to the hospital by his colleagues who also informed his son, a sub-inspector with the Special Staff of West district. “I was in office when my father’s colleague informed me about the incident. I immediately rushed to the spot and got to know that his condition is critical. I last saw my father before he left for work in the morning,” said his son Kuldeep Yadav.

DCP Purohit said a case under has been registered at Khyala police station, and investigation is on.

