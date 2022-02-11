Delhi Police arrest ex-IAS officer and son over alleged hit-and-run incident in Greater Kailash

The Delhi Police has arrested a 27-year-old law student over an alleged hit-and-run incident in South Delhi’s Greater Kailash-1 area. His father, a retired IAS officer, was also held for allegedly harbouring his son.

The errant driver, identified Raj Sunderam, is a law student of a leading private university. The police have found the CCTV footage of the incident which shows Sunderam driving his newly purchased Volkswagen at very high speeds and dragging the victim on the bonnet for nearly 200 metres before fleeing the spot.

DCP (south district) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “Initially, a case under Sections of rash driving and causing grievous hurt was registered. New sections have been added on the basis of facts that emerged during investigation. The accused was arrested outside Le Meridian Hotel, Gurugram, and is facing charges under IPC Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), and 212 (harbouring) among others.”

The incident took place on Tuesday at around 6 pm when the 37-year-old businessman, identified as Anand Vijay Mandelia, was severely injured after the car hit him. The victim’s family said he sustained multiple injuries on his head and is on ventilator support at Max Hospital, Saket.

The police said they received a call about the hit-and-run and after talking to witnesses found that a mustard-coloured Volkswagen had hit Mandelia outside his house.

The cops, after registering an FIR, checked the CCTV footages of the locality and traced the car. “They got the car’s registration number and reached Raj’s house from where they recovered the vehicle. Raj and his father were missing. With the help of technical surveillance, the father and son, who were communicating with their relatives and advocates via WhatsApp, were arrested from Le Meridian Hotel in Gurugram,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, Mandelia’s family has alleged that the accused hit him with an “intent to kill”. “Anand was out for a walk when he saw two boys in a car speeding. He warned them and said dheere chalao. This riled them up and they went on to hit him. He fell on the bonnet, but they didn’t stop and dragged him for around 200 metres…,” a family member, who did not wished to be named, said. Mandelia runs a hydroponics business and lives with his family in GK-I.