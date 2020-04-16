Delhi: Three arrested after doctor on COVID-19 dies in hit-and-run case

The woman has been booked for murder, police said.(Representative Image) The woman has been booked for murder, police said.(Representative Image)

Two days after a 53-year-old doctor was killed in a hit-and-run case in South Delhi, the police have arrested three men in connection with the case.

The victim, Dr J P Yadav, was on COVID-19 duty and was returning home when a speeding car rammed into his bicycle and fled. The incident took place at Saket. The doctor succumbed to his injuries at Max Hospital.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (south) said, “To identify the accused, we sent teams to conduct local enquiry and check all CCTV footage from the spot. Soon, we found that the accused men were in a white car. The car was traced to Haryana’s Rohtak. The police went there and found that the owner of the car had given it to a friend in Sonepat. Later, we found that the car was with a man named Sandeep Pal Singh.”

The police arrested Singh, who told them that he was with his friends Vijay and Ajay at the time of the incident. A senior police officer said, “Singh and his friends live in Mandawali. One of their relatives was admitted at a hospital in Saket. Singh borrowed a friend’s car and was going to donate blood to help his relative but he hit the doctor. He told us that he was scared that he was already running late for the hospital and hence did not get out of the car and check on the doctor. He escaped from the spot thinking that the doctor was alive.”

The victim was the in-charge of an SDMC polyclinic in Mehrauli and was also the COVID-19 Nodal officer from the south zone. On the day of the incident, the man borrowed his son’s bicycle to go to the clinic and distributed PPE kits to health workers at the dispensary.

A case has been registered against the three men under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Disaster Management Act.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd