Woman killed in hit-and-run case: Delhi Police arrest 42-year-old dentist

The incident took place on the night of November 17. (Express Photo/File)

Days after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run case in South Delhi’s Lado Sarai, the Delhi Police Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old dentist in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on the night of November 17 when the woman was returning to her PG in Lado Sarai. The police said the woman was 38-years-old and worked for Axis Bank in Gurgaon. Eyewitnesses told the police a speeding Honda City car hit the woman when she was crossing the road and fled the spot. Locals rushed the woman to AIIMS, but the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said a case was registered and police scanned all CCTVs near the spot to find the car. “The accused was identified as Pankaj Sudhakar. We have arrested him and also seized the car he was driving on the night of the accident,” said the DCP.

Sudhakar lives in Kalkaji Ext and works at a clinic in Saket. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd