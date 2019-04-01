Delhi: Hit and dragged by truck, boy dies in hospital

A seven-year-old boy was hit by a tempo truck, dragged for several metres, and later died at a local hospital on Saturday, police said. The boy, Talig, was crossing the road near his house in Khwaja Mir Dard Colony, Kamla Market, to fetch a cricket ball when the accident took place.

The driver, Om Prakash Yadav, was stopped by passersby. Police said he offered to take the boy to Lok Nayak Hospital. However, when doctors said the boy may not survive, he allegedly tried to slip out of the emergency ward and was caught by the crowd.

A Class I student at a government school, Talig is survived by his mother, who works as a domestic help, and two brothers. Their father left them five years ago. The day Talig died, his school announced the final examination result. His mother, Rahisa Bano, had collected the exam results and gave him Rs 10.

“I told him he could buy an ice cream. Mein chahti thi wo bada aadmi banne. Koi sahara nahi raha mera (I wanted him to become an important person. There is no support for our family),” his mother told The Indian Express.

“We have impounded the truck and arrested the driver under IPC sections 304 -(A) (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way). Yadav was trying to flee from a traffic police check and ended up hitting the boy,” said police.

Locals claimed that the children are often exposed to the dangers of road accidents as they do not have a park to play in. “The nearest area where they can play is near Ramlila Maidan on the other side of the road,” said Nitish, a local.

Parvez, an eyewitness who gave his statement to police, said: “I was walking towards Zakir Hussain College when I spotted the boy (Talig) crossing the road with another boy. The driver was speeding and hit the child.”