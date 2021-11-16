Part of Delhi’s history, 2 police stations set to be lit up for ‘visual appeal’

The Delhi Police have set up facade lighting at two police stations in New Delhi district to highlight the heritage buildings for the public. Constructed during the British era, the two stations will now be decked in orange, pink, red and blue colours.

Senior officers said this was done to make the buildings “visually appealing” and create awareness about their history. The two buildings, Parliament Street and Tughlak Road police stations, are currently preserved by the ASI.

Police have installed the lighting and are testing colours that will go well with the buildings. Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi), who also has his office at the Parliament Street police station, said, “We spoke to the Police Commissioner and are working towards the lighting for the public. Complainants should feel safe and good about coming to police stations. This way, we can improve police-public relations. Last week, we set up the lights and are also testing if they can be done in Tricolour.”

The Tughlak Road police station is a single-storeyed white building. According to police, it was built in the 1930s and the police station was set up in 1941.

The station is known for once having records of incidents such as the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and Indira Gandhi. In both cases, FIRs were registered at this station. Records have since been shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi memorial and Delhi Police Museum. One of the first FIRs in the station was lodged by Brigadier F S Tukar in 1941, wherein he had alleged that Rs 40 was stolen from his house.

It is now being decorated with red, blue and green lights in front. The main area of the building has offices of duty officers and SHOs. It also has 14 quarters for the personnel to rest.

Similarly, Parliament Street station is also a white building. It was constructed in 1913 to “protect” the Raisina Hills. The station is known for Bhagat Singh’s detention during the freedom struggle and the Bandit Queen case.



In 2014, Congress leaders Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were detained here for protesting against the BJP-led government. One of the first FIRs at the station was lodged by a woman who alleged that clothes were stolen from her home.

Anjitha Chepyala, Additional DCP II (New Delhi), who is overseeing the project, said, “These police stations have a lot of history behind them. The facade lighting will beautify these iconic buildings and the general public can see the lights while passing… We are working on seniors’ instructions and will inaugurate them soon.”

Personnel at the stations said over 3 dozen light units will be installed in front of pillars and walls depicting the Tricolour theme.