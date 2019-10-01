Delhi: Historians float petition for clarity on Central Vista

A petition was floated on the website change.org on September 27, calling for the cancellation of tenders for the Central Vista redevelopment project. Historians Narayani Gupta and Sohail Hashmi are among the three who started the petition, which has garnered around 3,000 signatures. Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Urban Development, had announced the plan for the redevelopment of the Central Vista by 2024, which includes the Parliament, Rajpath, and many government buildings.

The petition argues that the proposal has been “initiated without consulting stakeholders and public at large”.“In the 1980s, there was an open competition asking for designs for the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts. It was a democratic process. There is lack of clarity as to which areas would be redesigned,” said Narayani Gupta.