Delhi: Hired monkey-catchers did no work, left Rs 20,000 power bill, says SDMC

With its plan to provide accommodation to monkey-catchers falling flat, catching monkeys continues to remain a headache for the South civic body. Every day, at least one monkey bite case is reported in the capital, as per civic body officials.

The South body had offered accommodation to a group of monkey-catchers from Haryana at a community centre in Madipur six months ago, hoping that the move will intensify the monkey-catching drive. But the group did not catch a single monkey and left in six months, said Ravinder Sharma, the South MCD director of veterinary department.

The catchers also left behind a Rs 20,000 electricity bill, which the South MCD will have to pay, said another official.

The civic body had earlier tried other measures to encourage monkey-catchers, including offering twice the amount than other civic bodies, putting out advertisements in newspapers, hiring langur handlers, and arranging food for monkeys at specific feeding areas. However, most techniques didn’t work.

As per the South MCD’s figures, 4,165 monkey bite cases have been reported this year, with the corporation managing to catch 311 monkeys till July. Last year, the corporation had managed to catch 623 monkeys.

South body officials said catching monkeys requires more resources than they have at present. “We pay the highest in the country for catching monkeys, and still we have only one monkey-catcher… we had spent lakhs advertising in newspapers across India, even offered accommodation to monkey catchers, but nothing worked,” said an official, adding: “Monkey-catchers often have to face confrontation from people, who often force them to release the monkeys… so many don’t come forward.”

The SDMC is currently fighting a court battle on handing the responsibility of catching monkeys to the wildlife department.