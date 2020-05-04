Hindu Rao staff came to work after wife tested positive: Officials

A lab technician at Hindu Rao Hospital continued reporting to work despite his wife testing positive for COVID-19, officials in the North Corporation said. (File Photo) A lab technician at Hindu Rao Hospital continued reporting to work despite his wife testing positive for COVID-19, officials in the North Corporation said. (File Photo)

A lab technician at Hindu Rao Hospital continued reporting to work despite his wife testing positive for COVID-19, officials in the North Corporation said. He has also tested positive now. Earlier, the hospital, the biggest under the corporation, had to be shut for a day and sanitised after a nurse tested positive. The technician is quarantined at home.

The technician had made a video, circulated on various WhatsApp groups Sunday, alleging he was not being cared for.

This was refuted by the corporation officials. “His wife tested positive on April 28. Instead of informing us and staying home, he continued to report to work till Saturday. He tested positive on Friday. He informed the hospital on Saturday and left for home,” said a North body spokesperson, adding that contact tracing at the hospital is underway.

The technician, however, said he was at home since his wife tested positive and that help had reached him: “The video was made for the department and not meant to be circulated.”

An official said, “While we will help him… he is liable for action for having failed to inform us.”

