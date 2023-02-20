scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Delhi’s Hindu Rao resident doctors to strike from Feb 27 over unpaid salaries

The association said that they want a permanent solution to the problem of chronically irregular and delayed salary disbursal and working conditions that are plaguing the welfare of resident doctors and patient care in the hospital.

doctors strikeThe association also complained that doctors, hospital staff, and patients have to buy expensive bottled water and toilets have not been repaired. (Representative/Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Delhi’s Hindu Rao resident doctors to strike from Feb 27 over unpaid salaries
The association of resident doctors at Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital, which is run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), has issued a withdrawal notice from all elective services from February 27 over unpaid salaries and other issues.

“We are suspending our pen-down assembly and protests and with great pain are giving hospital administration the notice for withdrawal of all resident doctors from all elective services from 27/02/2023 onwards,” the association said in a letter to the medical superintendent.

“Our demands were met with a favourable response from the hospital administration and our two months’ salary till December 15 was paid which brought much needed immediate relief. Thus, we suspended our protests for 10 days. But now, our salary till Jan 15, 2023, is still unpaid and we have not seen any concrete steps towards systemic reform in salary disbursal and regularisation,” the association said.

It also complained that doctors, hospital staff, and patients have to buy expensive bottled water and toilets have not been repaired. It added they want a permanent solution to the problem of chronically irregular and delayed salary disbursal and working conditions that are plaguing the welfare of resident doctors and patient care in the hospital.

Before this, the resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital and North Delhi Municipal Medical College had conducted a pen-down protest on February 6 from 9 am to 11 am to raise demand for their unpaid salary and other issues related to working conditions like non-availability of drinking water, clean toilets with working flush, and lack of bed linen in the wards and duty doctor rooms.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 12:01 IST
