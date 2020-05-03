41 from same building: 384 cases in Delhi, highest in single day

The national capital recorded 384 coronavirus cases Saturday — the highest in a single day — taking the tally to 4,122. (File photo) The national capital recorded 384 coronavirus cases Saturday — the highest in a single day — taking the tally to 4,122. (File photo)

The national capital recorded 384 coronavirus cases Saturday — the highest in a single day — taking the tally to 4,122. Three people succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 64, while 86 recovered. A total of 1,256 people have recovered and 2,802 are still active. Of the active cases, 72 are admitted in ICU, while 13 are on ventilator. The highest spike before Saturday was seen in mid-April, when the city saw 356 cases in a day.

Saturday’s 384 cases include 41 people living in the same building in a densely populated area of Southwest Delhi’s Kapashera.

The building in Kapashera, which is on the Delhi-Gurgaon border, saw its first case on April 18 when a woman tested positive. The area was declared a containment zone the following day, even though general guidelines state that an area will be sealed if there are three or more cases reported from there. The area demography, however, meant that the district administration sealed the building, which has close to 175 residents, even though there was only one confirmed case.

“Several people live in the same building and share toilets. These are small houses. As soon as we got the first case, we decided to declare it a containment zone as there were high chances of a spread. That 41 people have tested positive is worrisome, but since we sealed the area within a day of the first person testing positive, we do not anticipate a larger spread in the area,” said the district commissioner Rahul Singh, who is also under home isolation after a staff member of his tested positive for the viral disease.

A team of healthcare workers covered the whole building, collecting 95 samples on April 20 and 80 more on April 21.

The results for the first batch are in so far.

Delhi has seen a massive backlog of test results, with many that were sent to the National Institute of Biologicals in Noida still pending. The results from the Kapashera building were also sent to the lab and results came back after 10 days.

“Results of the swab samples we took came after a long time. This is because the border between Delhi and Noida has been sealed and those permissions took time. Also, there is a huge backlog of samples at the facility. No further samples have been sent to NIB, Noida since April 25,” Singh said.

At Azadpur Mandi too, the samples taken from employees of traders who have tested positive for the disease are pending. Samples were picked on April 23. The employees have been in self isolation inside the shops, where they live now.

District Magistrate (North Delhi) Deepak Shinde confirmed the test reports are still awaited.

Adeel Ahmad Khan, chairperson of the Azadpur’s Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), said, “So far, 28 shops have been sealed and 43 people have been quarantined.”

The market, the largest in Asia, receives 7,000-8,000 tonnes of produce daily on an average, which fell to 6,000 tonnes following the lockdown. It had dipped to 5,000 tonnes on Wednesday and 4,800 tonnes on Saturday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd