Delhi: High temperatures to continue for next 2 days, rainfall predicted later this week

With no rain on the forecast for Delhi on Tuesday and Wednesday, warm weather is set to continue with the maximum temperature likely to stand at 38 degree Celsius on the two days.

Partly cloudy skies are on the India Meteorological Departm ent (IMD) forecast for Tuesday. The minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle at 28 degree Celsius. Relative humidity of 72% was recorded at 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, while the temperature at the time stood at 32 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 37.4 degree Celsius.

Suggesting possible respite from the sultry weather, rainfall is predicted from Thursday onwards.

Overcast skies, light to moderate rainfall, and thundershowers are on the IMD forecast for most parts of Delhi-NCR from Aug 19 to Aug 23.

So far, Delhi has witnessed deficit rainfall in August. Against a normal of 131.4 mm, Delhi has received only 62.6 mm of rainfall, which is a departure of 52% from the normal, going by IMD’s rainfall statistics.

For the season however, from June 1 to Aug 16, Delhi has seen 431 mm of rainfall, around 11% over the normal of 389 mm for the same time period.