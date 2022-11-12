scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Delhi HC issues bailable warrants against residents of Yamuna floodplains

The order was passed over a plea moved by 19 residents of the basti living in “T-huts”, claiming that officials of the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Police had visited them in August and “threatened them to vacate their jhuggies (huts) else the same would be demolished forcefully”.

Residents who live next to the banks of the Yamuna river. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The Delhi High Court Friday issued bailable warrants against residents of Moolchand basti located at the Yamuna floodplains at Bela Estate, Rajghat, after they failed to comply with its earlier directives.

The order was passed over a plea moved by 19 residents of the basti living in "T-huts", claiming that officials of the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Police had visited them in August and "threatened them to vacate their jhuggies (huts) else the same would be demolished forcefully".

During the last hearing on August 17, senior counsel Prabhsahay Kaur, appearing for the DDA, informed the single judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma about two judgments of the HC seeking identical challenges which were junked by the court.

“It is pointed out that all the petitioners are residing on what are the Yamuna flood plains and in respect of which various injunctions stand issued by competent authorities and mandate the removal of all encroachments,” the HC had noted.

Kaur had also placed on record papers of petitions which were filed before the Supreme Court which indicated that the “fathers of the petitioners had instituted litigation in respect of the same property and have lost right up to the Supreme Court”.

The HC, as such, observed that “curiously none of these issues had been disclosed by the petitioners here” — the residents of the basti. The HC had ordered: “Consequently let the petitioner show cause why proceedings in criminal contempt be not drawn against them.”

On Friday, the High Court observed that a “detailed order was passed” on August 17 where it was noted that the “petitioner had clearly concealed material facts” and had been asked to show cause as to why criminal contempt should not be initiated against them. The petitioner’s counsel submitted that a reply had been filed by them but the affidavit attached to the reply was not notarized. The HC noted that the “petitioner had failed to comply with” the directions of the court observed on August 17.

Kaur informed the HC that the petitioners had moved the HC in a contempt plea “seeking identical reliefs”. The plea was filed seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against DDA officials and other authorities claiming that the action of the DDA to remove the jhuggies (huts) is in contravention of a 2019 judgment of the HC in Ajay Maken & others v UOI. The contempt plea states that as per Ajay Maken’s case, jhuggis have to be surveyed and rehabilitated prior to their removal.

Kaur further said that an early hearing application was moved in the contempt plea to which the HC observed that even in that matter the petitioners did not disclose about the order passed on August 17. The HC, thereafter, issued bailable warrants against the petitioners and listed the matter for hearing on January 13.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 10:03:29 am
