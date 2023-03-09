Three boxers who didn’t make it to national team move Delhi High Court

Three boxers, Manju Rani, Shiksha Narwal and Poonam Poonia, after not making it to the national team for the upcoming Women’s Boxing World Championships, moved to the Delhi High Court seeking its intervention for their inclusion.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh asked the Boxing Federation of India to submit the evaluation forms of the three boxers on march 13. “Let the evaluation forms be produced on Monday,” Justice Singh said. The tournament will be held in Delhi between March 15-31.

While refusing to grant interim relief to the boxers, the HC said that if in the meantime if a reserved category player is being maintained by the respondent, then the petitioner boxers can be considered for the same. It was argued by the boxers that the players who made it to the national team were those who had been defeated by the petitioner boxers at the National Championship in Bhopal last December.

The counsel for the BFI argued that players had been evaluated and their candidature had been rejected. It was argued that players are evaluated at the national camp on the basis of selection criteria for national camps and world championships. The HC said, “a professional boxer has evaluated all of you…I cannot interfere in this”.

The plea states that the petitioners had requested the relevant authorities to consider their names for selection in the women’s world championship, “but they did not get any fruitful results”.