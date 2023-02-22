Delhi High Court refuses to stay operation of Centre’s letter absolving Waqf Board from 123 properties

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to stay the operation of a letter issued by the Land and Development Office, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, which “absolves” the Delhi Waqf Board from all matters pertaining to 123 properties in the national capital.

A single-judge bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri asked the board to file a “substantive” petition and “urge their grounds”. The high court, however, did not dismiss the stay application and kept it pending, listing it along with the main plea, listed on August 4.

The main petition filed in 2022 claimed that the said 123 properties are religious in nature and the board is a stakeholder in the matter, and hence sought a copy of the 2017 report of the one-person committee appointed by the Centre, quashing of the decisions taken by the Centre based on that report, and taking of a new decision after affording it a reasonable opportunity of hearing.

Subsequently, the board moved another application in the plea seeking a stay on the proceedings of the two-member committee appointed by the Centre in February 2021. However, the high court asked the board to amend its plea instead of moving an application, pursuant to which the board moved an amendment application. The high court issued notice to the Centre on this amendment application and the matter is now fixed in August.

Appearing for the board, senior advocate Rahul Mehra argued, “there is an urgency in the matter due to the overreach by the Union. Pre-independence and subsequently after that certain properties were given to the board, assented by the President that these properties were waqf properties. The board is a statutory board under the Waqf Act. There is no concept of the Centre absolving the board and taking the properties. Any order of such kind always starts with the source of the power. This is completely missing in the letter.”

Mehra further submitted that he had placed the petition before the High Court before the two-member committee that the Centre appointed in 2021.

“They received my representation and this pending plea on April 12, 2022. I requested them to withhold the proceedings. Can they on their whims and fancies change something? The HC in a previous hearing (where the de-notification of 123 properties was challenged) had said that I have to be heard. How does the letter conclude that I have no stake in the Waqf properties?” Mehra argued.

Advertisement

The high court, however, observed that the board’s amendment application was yet to be concluded and noted that it did not approach the two-member committee and make any representation with respect to the said properties. “You can’t push under the carpet your own follies. You appeared and sought time for 45 days and then chose not to file,” the high court observed.

Justice Ohri further said, “File a fresh substantial petition. You cant expand the scope of this plea. These grounds have to be urged.”

When Mehra asked for a copy of the report filed by the one-member committee, the high court said the case was not listed for that purpose.

Advertisement

The Centre, represented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, argued that there was no challenge to the appointment of the two-member committee by the board.

Sharma said that the board did not file any objections or documents before the committee. “This (letter) is not divesting the board, it is only with respect to the properties. Once the committee has given a report it is functus officio. They can’t just move an application like this, they need to file a substantive petition,” Sharma said, adding that when the amendment application was filed by the board, the court was not “convinced” to allow the amendment.

In its stay application, the board alleged that the ministry’s decision “is also whimsical, capricious, fundamentally erroneous, against facts and law”. (https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/delhi-waqf-board-moves-high-court-says-ministrys-letter-8459751/)

The letter, dated February 8, reads that the board was the main stakeholder party to whom the opportunity was given by the committee, however, it did not appear or file any representation with respect to the 123 properties.

The letter states that another opportunity was also granted to the board after it moved an application on December 2, 2021. However, it made no objections or submissions to the committee.

Advertisement

“It is evident from the above facts that Delhi Waqf Board does not have any stake in the listed properties, neither have they shown any interest in the properties nor filed any objections/ claims. It is therefore, decided to absolve Delhi Waqf Board from all matters pertaining to 123 Waqf Properties,” the letter reads.

The application states that Waqf Boards are Statutory Authorities constituted under the Waqf Act and the properties are Waqf properties by their very nature and as per the act the “the general superintendence, management and control” rests with the board.

Advertisement

The application also claims that the ministry’ letter which has been affixed outside each of the 123 waqf properties, has “spread grave anxiety, fear and resentment amongst the Muslim community” and “people with vested interest” have used the letter to “besmirch” the Delhi Waqf Board, “particularly its chairman”.

The government in 2016 had constituted a one-member committee for the purpose and submitted its report in 2017. In August 2018, the government appointed a two-member committee for the same purpose. In November 2021, the Delhi Development Authority issued a public notice inviting public representations regarding the properties.