UP main chalta hoga, yahan nahin: Delhi HC slams UP police in case of couple who eloped and got married

The Delhi High Court on Thursday slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for arresting two men for alleged kidnapping in connection with a case where a woman and man had eloped and got married.

“We will not permit this to happen here. UP mai chalta hoga, yahan nahi. Ye cheez Dilli mai bardaasht nai karenge. Aap agar aankh aur kaan band karke kaam karte hai, yahan koi ilaj nahi hai uska. (This might work in UP, not here. We will not tolerate this in Delhi. If you work with your eyes and ears covered, there is no remedy for it here) The FIR has (the woman’s) age mentioned and you are saying they didn’t tell you her age,” the Bench told the UP Police.

The High Court had pulled up UP Police for registering a kidnapping case against a Delhi family in the matter and for making arrests in the case without informing Delhi Police. The Court had asked the SHO of Shamli police station in UP to appear before it on Thursday along with the case file.

“One fails to understand when [the woman] is major and has left her parental home of her own free will and married to [the man], how an offence under Section 366 IPC and consequential offence under Section 368 IPC is made out. It is unfortunate that even without finding that [the woman] was major or minor, and without finding correct facts from her, arrests in the FIR in question have been made,” Justice Mukta Gupta said in an order on Wednesday.

The court passed the order in the petition of a couple, who stated that they got married willingly on July 1, 2021. However, the court was told that the woman’s parents are against the marriage and have been repeatedly threatening them. The man’s father and brother were taken away by UP Police from their residence in Delhi on the intervening night of Aug 6 and 7, and their whereabouts are not known, they said in the petition, adding that even Delhi Police is not aware of any facts.

After court notice, Delhi Police submitted a status report which said that they have enquired with UP Police, and have been told that the two men were arrested in a case registered under Section 366 IPC on Sept 6 on the complaint given by the woman’s mother. They were arrested from Kudhana bus stand of Shamli district on Sept 8, according to the status report.

Delhi Police told the court that they were not informed of the arrival of police from Shamli.

The court said it is “trite law” that the man’s father and brother could not have been apprehended by UP Police and taken from Delhi without informing Delhi Police.