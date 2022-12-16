‘Ensure EWS-category kids get admission’: Delhi High Court to private schools, Delhi government

Observing that the city is in a “miserable state of affairs” with respect to the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act at the elementary education level, the Delhi High Court on Friday issued a slew of directions in a batch of 39 pleas seeking admission in private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota.

A single judge bench of Justice Chandra Dhari Singh made the observation in a batch of pleas where students from the EWS category had been given letters by the Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi government, confirming their admission to the respective schools in Delhi under the RTE Act.

Despite being informed about the said letters, the schools refused to give them admission, the pleas said. The petitioners’ counsel said that to add insult to injury, the school gates were literally shut in the faces of the shortlisted students and their parents.

The high court observed that as a custodian of the Constitution, the court cannot “remain a mute spectator to the outright bulldozing of human rights by those in the noble service of imparting education, thus bringing bad name and repute to the same”.

The high court further said, “…to alleviate and ameliorate the miserable state of affairs as prevalent in the NCT of Delhi qua implementation of the RTE Act at elementary education level, it is pertinent to exercise the powers of this court under Article 226 of the Constitution to issue directions to the DoE for ensuring admission to the poor children belonging to weaker sections.”

The high court thereafter issued the following directions:

* All schools shall ensure that provisions of the RTE Act shall be given effect in letter as well as in spirit;

* EWS-category students who have been recommended by the DoE for being admitted in an academic session shall not be denied admission or be treated with conduct that is unwelcoming including that of suspicion of credentials; and

* In case of erring schools, the DoE shall issue strict directions as may be necessary to ensure the implementation of the RTE Act in a time-bound manner.

The high court said that the DoE shall not hesitate in initiating the process of derecognition of the schools found to be violating the RTE Act and the Delhi Right to Education Rules.

The schools claimed that there have been cases of fraud committed by parents of students seeking admission, misrepresenting themselves as belonging to weaker sections by forging documents and adopting other scrupulous means.

To this contention, the high court directed the DoE to carry out necessary screening and seek necessary documents to authenticate the credentials of the child and their parents found fit for admission to respective neighbourhood schools under the EWS quota.