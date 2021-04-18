Delhi High Court to hear only urgent matters from Monday

The order comes close on the heels of Chief Justice D N Patel testing positive for Covid-19. At least three other high court judges also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. (File)

Considering the alarming rise of Covid cases in the national capital, the Delhi High Court, starting tomorrow, will take up for hearing only the “extremely urgent cases” filed this year.

Routine or non-urgent matters pending before the court and the cases filed between March 22 to December 31 in 2020 will not be taken up for hearing.

“In case of any extreme urgency, the request in the pending matters may be made on the already notified designated link,” Delhi High Court Registrar General Manoj Jain said in an order.

The order comes close on the heels of Chief Justice D N Patel testing positive for Covid-19. At least three other high court judges also tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

Chief Justice Patel has not been holding the court since April 12 “due to the ill health of Hon’ble Mr Justice Jasmeet Singh”. Similarly, two other judges also have not been hearing cases since earlier this week after testing positive for coronavirus.

The high court had resumed physical functioning from March 15, but reverted to virtual mode, like for most of the previous year, from April 9 . The high court will hear the cases through virtual mode at least till April 23, as per an order passed on April 8.

The medical team of Delhi government’s Health Department will conduct Rapid Antigen Diagnostic Tests at the high court premises at least twice every week till May 31. However, testing is voluntary. The court, with assistance from the health department, has also held RT-PCR camps for staff in previous months.