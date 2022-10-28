scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022

Delhi HC tells portal to remove ‘defamatory’ content on OYO

The firm filed a suit seeking damages and permanent and mandatory injunction over allegedly defamatory articles.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing an application for interim injunction moved by Oravel Stays Ltd, which runs OYO Rooms.

The Delhi High Court has directed Nine Network Pvt Ltd to immediately take down six “defamatory articles” published on its website, Inventiva, against hospitality startup OYO.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing an application for interim injunction moved by Oravel Stays Ltd, which runs OYO Rooms. The firm filed a suit seeking damages and permanent and mandatory injunction over allegedly defamatory articles.

The High Court, in its October 14 order, restrained Nine Network and others from publishing any such statements on OYO. It held: “The plaintiff has been able to make a prima facie case in its favour for grant of ad-interim injunction in its favour.” The HC directed the defendants to reply to the suit in four weeks and listed the matter for February 6.

First published on: 28-10-2022 at 05:15:55 am
