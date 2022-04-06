Delhi High Court stays trial court order on FIR registration against cops for shooting suspects in knee

The Delhi High Court has stayed a trial court’s order seeking registration of a first information report (FIR) against Delhi Police officers involved in three separate operations in which five suspects were allegedly shot in their knees.

Justice Yogesh Khanna stayed the order on April 4 and issued notice to the respondents, the three complainants, who during their bail applications hearing before a sessions judge alleged that they were picked up by a Delhi Police team which was supervised by assistant commissioner of police (operations) and shot in the knee.

A sessions court had recently pulled up the police after it had noted that in three months, five suspects were all picked up by a special staff team of Dwarka district, blindfolded and shot in the knee. The police had accused the suspects of various offences and claimed the suspects were shot in retaliatory firing. A metropolitan magistrate then proceeded to order the police to file an FIR against three police officers who were part of a raiding team.

The petitioner, additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of Dwarka district, challenged this order and submitted to the high court that “additional session’s judge has clubbed three FIRs qua separate offences, committed on three different dates and without considering the antecedents, recoveries or the scope of the involvement of accused in the crime.”

The petitioner told the high court that the ASJ has “stepped beyond the jurisdictional mandate of the CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) and had directed the handwritten complaints filed in the bail application, unsupported by affidavit to be converted into application under Section 156(3) CrPC and put up before the MM.”

The petitioner submitted that the ASJ rather recorded adverse findings against the raiding party based on the statement of the accused entirely prejudging the case against the police.

“Without recommending the matter for vigilance enquiry or to the jurisdictional police complaints authority, the ASJ has virtually directed the MM to register an FIR against the police officials, which entirely dehors the mandate of Section 156(3) Cr.P.C. and is against the principle of separation of powers underlined in the Constitution of India and CrPC,” the petitioner submitted.