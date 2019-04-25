Delhi High Court stays NBWs against CM Kejriwal, 2 others

A Delhi court Wednesday stayed operation of the non-bailable warrants issued against CM Arvind Kejriwal, his Deputy Manish Sisodia and Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against them in 2013.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal put on hold its order issuing the NBWs after the counsel for the three moved the court seeking a stay.

Delhi HC seeks NHAI stand on expressway amenities

The Delhi HC sought the stand of the National Highways Authority of India on a PIL by advocate Amit Sahni, seeking availability of basic amenities like petrol pumps, toilets and ambulances on expressways for commuters using it, and asked the Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corp Ltd to reply to the PIL, seeking directions to authorities to operationalise such amenities for future highways.