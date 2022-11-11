scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Delhi HC issues directions for speedy disposal of consumer court cases

Over 9,000 cases pending in Delhi's district consumer forums. High Court tells registrars of district consumer forums to start listing "final matters for hearing at 2.30 pm on a daily basis" from November 14.

The Delhi HC was informed that some of these cases date back to 2003 and further that matters get adjourned and the consumer forums do not sit post 12 or 1 pm and do not hold physical hearings. (Express Archive)

In view of the large number of cases pending before the consumer courts in Delhi, the Delhi High Court recently issued a slew of directions for the speedy disposal of consumer cases.

In its order of November 1, the HC directed the registrars of the district consumer forums concerned to start listing “final matters for hearing at 2.30 pm on a daily basis” from November 14.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh was hearing a plea claiming that the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum (West), Janakpuri, Delhi had not disposed of the complaint since 2007.

The direction stated that these matters shall be listed in a chronological manner, starting from the oldest cases. Further, the matters will be published in advance in the cause list so that the lawyers and litigants are duly informed. The HC also directed that monthly reports be submitted by the respective registrars of the district forums to the Registrar General of the High Court informing about the status of disposal of the final matters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?Premium
Could India be a mediator between Russia and Ukraine?
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: ministerPremium
Maharashtra will discuss return of Shivaji sword with UK PM: minister
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on ratesPremium
GST panel on online gaming likely to propose earlier formula on rates
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...Premium
BJP first list for Gujarat polls: Seniors pulling out, BJP ‘generat...

The HC was informed about the pending cases through a report filed by the registrar general setting out specific details as to the functioning of the various District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forums in Delhi.

According to the report, there are 9,181 matters pending “for final arguments after conclusion of evidence” in the 10 district consumer forums of Delhi, with South West district leading with 2,827 such cases.

The HC was informed that some of these cases date back to 2003 and further that matters get adjourned and the consumer forums do not sit post 12 or 1 pm and do not hold physical hearings.

Advertisement

The High Court further directed the registrar general of the High Court to hold a meeting to consider the creation of District Consumer Forum in Shahdara which is the only district in Delhi that lacks a district forum. Other issues such as providing requisite infrastructure in those district forums which lack the same, the feasibility and modalities for creation of mediation cells at the relevant District Consumer Forums would also be considered at the meeting.

The HC directed the attendance of president or member from each of the district consumer forums in the city, along with the registrar, Delhi State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, secretary to ministry of consumer affairs, food & public distribution, GNCTD, additional standing counsels for Delhi Government, petitioner’s counsel as well registrar general of HC’s team who had conducted inspection of various district consumer forums in the meeting.

More from Delhi

The conclusion or the minutes of the meeting were directed to be placed before the high court on the next date of hearing, which is on November 22.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 12:15:01 pm
Next Story

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan offer prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple on Uunchai release day. Watch video

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 11: Latest News
Advertisement