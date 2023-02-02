Delhi High Court says society has a duty towards persons with disabilities and has to accommodate their needs

While hearing a plea filed by parents seeking insurance coverage for their hearing-impaired son, the Delhi High Court asked the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDAI) to consider the manner in which products can be designed for those with hearing disabilities and implants.

A single judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh had in another case, Saurabh Shukla v. Max Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd. and Ors, had passed directions asking IRDAI to call a meeting of all insurance companies to ensure that products relating to health insurance coverage are designed for persons with disabilities.

In the present care, the High Court in its January 25 order directed IRDAI that in its meeting of insurance companies, as directed in Saurabh Shukla’s case if not already held, shall also consider the facts of the present case and consider the manner in which products can be designed for persons with hearing disabilities and persons with implants. “The IRDAI while submitting its position to the Court shall consider the existing policies and guidelines as may be applicable to persons with disabilities,” it ordered.

The court also observed that the challenges posed by nature for persons with disabilities ought to be mitigated by society as a whole which has to lend a helping hand and accommodate their needs.

The HC was hearing a plea filed by a couple challenging the denial of a health insurance policy for their minor son suffering from Bi-Lateral Hearing Loss. Their son was prescribed a cochlear implant and the parents got the same implant done for their minor son on July 22, 2020, at their own expense.

Since the parents had a family insurance policy which included their elder daughter, a renewal was sought by them through an application on June 15, 2020, seeking the inclusion of their son as a co-insured after disclosing his condition. The insurance company, Tata AIG General Insurance Company Ltd, however, on June 19, 2020, refused to issue a policy on the ground that such a disability would not be covered by their underwriting policy.

The parents said the action of the company was completely discriminatory towards disabled persons, including children. They relied upon the guidelines on the standardisation of exclusions in health insurance contracts issued by IRDAI on September 27, 2019, to argue that the insurance company can have certain exclusions. However, the same would have to be only on the condition that there could be no insurance given even after levying further loading charges on the policy.

Tata AIG in its reply in the matter said it had taken a “categorical stand” that the insurance company is in a position to issue a policy but by permanently excluding the pre-existing condition of the minor child. On this, the court observed, “This would in effect mean that the child of the Petitioner (parents) would be unable to obtain a health insurance policy at all in respect of his Bi-Lateral Hearing Loss and any health issues arising out of the same from the Respondent no.1 (Tata AIG)”.

Justice Singh was of the “prima facie” view that this act of Tata AIG “would be contrary to the provisions in favour of Persons with Disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016”.

The court considered that Tata AIG is part of a “responsible and respected Corporate group”, and “it is expected that persons with disabilities would be treated compassionately”. “Society in general also has a duty towards persons with disabilities and there is a need to consider and provide for specific products covering disabilities, for such persons,” the HC ruled.

It further directed that the minor boy’s case be escalated to the higher management of Tata AIG, including, if required, to the board of directors to consider “how persons with disabilities ought to be accommodated by insurance companies”. The court directed both Tata AIG and IRDAI to file a status report which will include the ” minutes of the meetings and proposals for equitable treatment of persons with disabilities”.

The court also issued notice to the office of the Insurance Ombudsman and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and sought their responses within six weeks.