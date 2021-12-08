Delhi High Court slams Jamia Millia admin, says confidence shaken

The Delhi High Court Tuesday said its confidence in the administration of Jamia Millia Islamia was “severely shaken” and slammed it for taking an ambiguous stand on the admission policy of its schools. By the end of the day, the university apologised to the court, withdrew its December 1 policy and submitted a new policy before it.

Jamia Millia Islamia runs Mushir Fatima Nursery School, Jamia Middle School, Jamia Senior Secondary School and Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School. A petition before the court accused the university of engaging in “nepotism and favouritism” in admissions to the paid category seats of Syed Abid Husain Senior Secondary School. The varsity termed the allegation vague and baseless.

“I will be passing an order with strictures expressing no confidence in the leadership of the university,” said Justice Prateek Jalan, during the hearing of petitions alleging that admissions have been made to various classes without notifying the vacancies and inviting applications for filling those.

The university, in its earlier affidavit, submitted that according to the December 1 policy, it will admit all students, except in classes Nursery, Prep, I, VI, IX and XI, through merit and by interaction or interview of prospective students and parents. Regarding Nursery, Prep, I, VI, IX and XI, the university’s stand wasn’t clear in the affidavit.

The court told the university that there should be no interviews and the admissions should take place only on a merit basis or through a draw of lots. In the morning, the court also said the Vice-Chancellor should remain present in the hearing during the afternoon session. However, the V-C could not attend as she was in an NAAC-related meeting, the court was told.

The new policy was later produced before the court around 4 pm. According to which, admissions to classes VI, IX and XI will be conducted through written examination; to classes II, III, IV, V, VII and VIII through a test as well on basis of marks in the previous years; and the admission in Nursery, Prep and Class I shall be based on draw of lots.