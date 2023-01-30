Delhi HC nixes sexual harassment FIR against two MNC employees after internal committee exonerates them of all charges

The Delhi High Court recently quashed a First Information Report (FIR) lodged against two employees of a multinational company for sexually harassing a woman intern, based on the report of the company’s internal complaints committee (ICC) which completely exonerated the two men after conducting an inquiry.

A single-judge bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain in its January 25 decision held that if “consequential proceedings arising out of FIR bearing no. 594/2018 are allowed to be continued, it will be misuse of power and exercise in futility,” observing that the FIR made only general allegations against the accused without any specific detail.

The high court was hearing two petitions seeking the quashing of an FIR for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, wherein the woman claimed that she was subjected to sexual harassment and lewd behaviour while she was interning in the legal department of the multinational company between September 2017 and August 2018.

“The respondent no.2 mentioned that the petitioner/(employee no. 1) used to stare at her in a sexually offending manner by making gestures at her and used to pass lewd comments about her dressing and physical aspects but these allegations are without any specification. The respondent no. 2 did not make any allegation in FIR bearing no. 594/2018 but as per the Status Report, the respondent no.2 made allegations against the petitioner/(employee no. 2) regarding the sexual harassment in statement recorded under section 164 of the Code. If all the allegations as made by the respondent no.2 are taken to be true even then, no offences under sections 354A(sexual harassment)/506 (criminal intimidation) IPC are made out,” the high court observed.

The court observed that the woman filed the FIR four months after she left the company and long after the alleged offences took place.

The question before the court was if the ICC gives a finding on merits exonerating the two men, can an FIR against them continue. The court noted that the ICC was constituted based on the FIR and during the enquiry statements of the woman, the two men and at least 20 witnesses were recorded in “in-camera” proceedings. Subsequently, the woman wrote to the committee stating that she did not wish to pursue the complaint, where the HC said that the email written by the woman was written “without any force, fear or coercion”.

Despite this, the ICC went ahead and proceeded with the inquiry and gave its final report on August 19, 2018, on merits, the high court noted, that the woman did not produce herself for cross-examination due to the “reasons best known to her”.

“The Final Report dated 19.08.2019 was given on merits and in the said enquiry, all the facts as mentioned in the FIR were investigated and enquired into. The issues in the proceedings conducted by the Internal Complaints Committee and in present criminal prosecution are identical and in conduction of enquiry/investigation by the Internal Complaints Committee, the provisions of the Act were duly complied with and have not been contravened,” the high court observed.

“In these circumstances, there is a force in the arguments advanced by the petitioners that the criminal proceedings/prosecution arising out of FIR cannot be continued particularly, when the petitioners were exonerated by the Internal Complaints Committee. The proceedings arising in pursuance of FIR cannot be sustained in the law. If the investigation/prosecution in pursuance of FIR is allowed to be continued then it shall be an abuse of process of law,” the court held.

The woman claimed that the two men used to pass comments and stare at her in the office and when she raised this issue with her superiors they tried to intimidate her as well. Subsequently, the company’s ICC took up the issue under the Sexual Harassment for Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, wherein the woman appeared on January 10, 2019.

It was also noted by the court that an anonymous complaint was filed on October 20, 2018, with the National Commission of Women against the two men and the chairman of the company also received a similar complaint through e-mail on the same date. Thereafter, the woman filed an FIR dated December 1, 2018, against the two men and several others. Subsequently, the woman wrote to the ICC in May 2019 that she did not wish to pursue her complaint with the ICC and requested to withdraw the complaint.