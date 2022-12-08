Delhi High Court seeks Jamia’s response in plea challenging dissolution of teacher’s association

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued notice to Jamia Millia Islamia in a plea challenging the central university’s decision to dissolve Jamia Teachers Association (JTA), which was founded over 50 years ago.

A single-judge bench of Justice Prathiba Singh observed, “The question that arises in the writ is two-fold. First, whether the petitioner can maintain the writ petition as he no longer works at the university. Two, whether the Jamia Teachers Association can function independently of the statute constituting the university, in the absence of a prohibition.”

On the plea filed by a member of the association, Amir Azam, a professor of chemistry who retired from Jamia in 2021, the high court further asked the university to place in a “sealed cover” a copy of the report of the committee constituted by Jamia itself to examine the “shortcomings in the constitution of the teacher’s association”. The matter is next listed on February 14.

Appearing for the teacher’s association, senior advocate Kapil Sibal argued that the teacher’s association is entitled to function independently of the university, further questioning the order of the vice-chancellor dissolving the association. He further submitted that the teachers are within their fundamental rights to form an association under Article 19(1)(c) of the Indian Constitution, subject to morality, public policy and security of the state.

The university argued before the high court that the association has to function as per the Jamia Act and a six-member committee, headed by Prof Mohd Shakeel, was formed as per an order of November 18 to look into the constitution of the association and its report was awaited.

The plea claimed the association is an autonomous organisation governed under the articles of the constitution drafted in 1967 and the university has no authority in law on the recognition or functioning of the association. The plea said the VC’s to dissolve the JTA on the recommendation of Deans of Faculties through orders passed on November 17 was completely arbitrary and illegal as the association could only be dissolved in the manner prescribed in its constitution.

The plea also alleged that the constitution of the six-member committee by the university to investigate the shortcomings of the JTA’s constitution was illegal as Jamia had no authority to interfere in the internal function of the teachers association.