Delhi High Court seeks government response on action plan for eliminating rabies by 2030

The court will hear the matter next on October 5.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday instructed the Delhi government to file its response on the steps it would take to implement an action plan for eliminating rabies from stray dogs by 2030.

A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajnish Kumar Gupta sought response of the government, as suggested by the amicus curiae in the case, animal welfare activist Gauri Maulekhi.

Granting four weeks time to the Delhi government to file its response, the court recorded in its order: “The counsel appearing for GNCTD prays and is granted four weeks time to obtain instructions and file a response to the action plan and suggestions and recommendations made by the amicus curiae.”