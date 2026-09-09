Delhi High Court seeks government response on action plan for eliminating rabies by 2030

The top court had directed every district in the country to establish at least one fully functional animal birth control centre and had asked states and Union territories to expand infrastructure depending on the population density and local requirements.

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiSep 9, 2026 01:10 AM IST
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday instructed the Delhi government to file its response on the steps it would take to implement an action plan for eliminating rabies from stray dogs by 2030.

A division bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajnish Kumar Gupta sought response of the government, as suggested by the amicus curiae in the case, animal welfare activist Gauri Maulekhi.

Granting four weeks time to the Delhi government to file its response, the court recorded in its order: “The counsel appearing for GNCTD prays and is granted four weeks time to obtain instructions and file a response to the action plan and suggestions and recommendations made by the amicus curiae.”

The division bench was hearing a suo motu public interest litigation that it has registered to monitor compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions issued in May this year to all high courts to register suo motu continuing proceedings to monitor the implementation of its directions with respect to managing stray dogs and dog attacks.

The top court had directed every district in the country to establish at least one fully functional animal birth control centre and had asked states and Union territories to expand infrastructure depending on the population density and local requirements.

The Delhi HC had in August directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to identify one ward each in their area and organise camps for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs as a pilot project. On Tuesday, the court directed the MCD and the NDMC to file status reports with respect to the court’s direction in this regard.

The court will hear the matter next on October 5.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

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