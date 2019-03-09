Delhi High Court seeks Centre, poll panel reply on voting rights of prisoners

The Delhi High Court Friday sought to know from the Centre, the poll panel and the Tihar jail authorities the reason behind denial of voting rights to prisoners across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V K Rao issued notices to the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Election Commission (EC) of India, Chief Electoral Officer, Tihar Director General (Prisons) and sought their replies within three weeks. The court fixed the matter for further hearing on May 9.

Seeking to quash Section 62(5) of Representation of the People Act, 1951, as “violative of basic structure of the Constitution”, the PIL by three law students said “any denial of a prisoner’s voting right is inequity and inequality or discrimination (which) invites the wrath of the Constitution.”

The petitioners, Praveen K Chaudhary, Atul K Dubey and Kumari Prerna Singh, argued that “such a thought is abominable, for it slaughters their core identity of their nationhood”.

Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Mishra, appearing for the law students, urged the court to at least stay the operation of Act “until pending the hearing and disposal of the petition”.

“The petitioners herein came across while analysing different laws that blanket ban on right to vote of prisoners is a violation of the spirit and soul enshrined in the Constitution of India and also to the basic principle of equality,” the PIL said.

Seeking replies from various departments, the court also directed the authorities to “ensure that they should provide facilities and amenities to prisoners to cast their vote from jail premises” itself.

The law students said they are concerned about the “denial of vote to prisoners in upcoming general election”.