Delhi High Court passes orders to ensure security in courts

The Delhi High Court has said all persons entering court complexes in the national capital will be checked by security personnel, while ordering round-the-clock monitoring of court buildings through CCTV cameras. The order dated November 24 was released on Friday, a day after a low-intensity explosion went off at Rohini district court.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said frisking will be undertaken at two check points, namely, the entry gates of the court complexes and the entry points to the buildings housing the courtrooms. Lady police personnel will be deployed at the entry points for checking lady advocates, staff and litigants, the bench added in the order.

The court further directed the Delhi Police to ensure the latest technology in metal detection and baggage scanning was used. “No baggage shall be permitted inside the court premises without scanning,” it said.

It also ordered the Delhi Commissioner of Police to constitute a team of experts to undertake the exercise of security audit of the Delhi High Court complex as well as all the district court complexes in the city.

The court also ordered police personnel to scrupulously check all vehicles entering the court complexes, and said only authorised vehicles with stickers should be permitted.

“Installation of automated gates, like the ones installed at Metro stations, be considered to tackle the huge footfall in the courts. Advocates shall render complete cooperation with the security personnel at the time of checking, frisking and baggage scanning,” said the court.

The court had initiated a suo motu petition after a shootout at a Rohini district court in September. The order has been passed in that case.