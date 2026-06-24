Delhi school rape case: Family of accused threatened survivor’s family, court told

As the Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard pleas by the state government challenging the bail granted to a man accused of raping a child in a school in the city, the survivor’s family claimed before the court that they were threatened and intimidated outside the court premises.
An FIR was lodged in the case on May 1 when the child’s mother filed a police complaint, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by a staff member of the school. The staffer was booked for rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case. A teacher was also booked after the child allegedly told investigators that the teacher was present when she was sexually assaulted. Apart from the State, the survivor’s family too has moved a plea before the High Court, seeking cancellation of the bail to the two accused.
On Wednesday, the pleas were heard by Justice Vinod Kumar. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju — appearing for the prosecution – highlighted the seriousness of the offence, and that the child victim also identified the accused as well as made specific allegations, and thus bail granted requires to be cancelled.
The complainant’s counsel meanwhile, told the court, “There are certain facts I wish to bring to the court’s notice which have happened subsequently, with regard to threatening, intimidation and with regard to an incident that has happened today in the court premises…the main witness has been threatened, today also an incident has happened…the bail granted was in a very casual manner and it should be set aside.”
Meanwhile, the complainant, the survivor’s mother, also orally submitted before the court, “Aaj bhi inke ladke ne Gate 7 ke bahar battameezi ki hai (today too the accused staffer’s son has misbehaved with us outside Gate no 7 of Delhi HC).”
The court will consider the plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the teacher on July 8.
Meanwhile, former AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj took to X (formerly Twitter) terming the alleged threats and intimidation to be “shocking”, while tagging and requesting the LG’s office and the city police commissioner’s office to “take this seriously”.
Bharadwaj further posted that the Delhi Police investigation officer has “acknowledged that they found the CCTV footage from Delhi High Court showing the incident”, while urging the LG’s Office to “direct the police to take strictest action in this matter”.
Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court
Professional Profile
Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express.
Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare).
Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others.
She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020.
With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles:
High-Profile Case Coverage
She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy.
Signature Style
Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system.
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