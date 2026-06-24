Delhi school rape case: Family of accused threatened survivor’s family, court told

The court will consider the plea seeking cancellation of the bail granted to the teacher on July 8. (File Photo)

As the Delhi High Court on Wednesday heard pleas by the state government challenging the bail granted to a man accused of raping a child in a school in the city, the survivor’s family claimed before the court that they were threatened and intimidated outside the court premises.

An FIR was lodged in the case on May 1 when the child’s mother filed a police complaint, alleging that her daughter was sexually assaulted during school hours by a staff member of the school. The staffer was booked for rape under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in the case. A teacher was also booked after the child allegedly told investigators that the teacher was present when she was sexually assaulted. Apart from the State, the survivor’s family too has moved a plea before the High Court, seeking cancellation of the bail to the two accused.