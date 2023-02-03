Right to travel fundamental, can be curtailed only in exceptional circumstances: Delhi HC

While hearing a man’s plea convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act seeking permission to travel abroad, the Delhi High Court recently held that the right to travel is a valuable fundamental right and can only be curtailed in exceptional circumstances.

A single judge bench of Justice Jasmeet Singh in its January 24 order further opined that the “pendency of an appeal where the sentence has been suspended does not come within the purview of an exceptional circumstance”.

The High Court was hearing an application moved by one Nitya Nand Gautam convicted and sentenced by a trial court to three years rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

The trial court on October 6, 2022, convicted Gautam under sections of the IPC including 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On October 26, 2022, the trial court pronounced the order on sentence. Gautam has appealed against both before the HC. The fine amount was deposited and his sentence was suspended during pendency of the appeal.

Gautam moved an application to travel to Dubai and stay there for one month between 15.02.2023 to 15.03.2023 after his daughter wrote him an email requesting him to visit, the HC noted. The CBI in its status report said there were no documents supporting the travel application except the email.

Gautam’s counsel submitted during the hearing that his client was waiting for an order from the HC before booking his tickets or applying for VISA. The HC found this explanation “satisfactory”. Allowing him to travel subject to certain conditions, Justice Singh said, “According to me, the right to travel is a valuable fundamental right and should be curtailed only in exceptional circumstances”.

The HC directed Gautam to furnish a personal bond with a surety bond of Rs 1 lakh each, adding that he shall provide his mobile number to the Investigating Officer (IO) concerned, which shall be kept in working condition at all times.

The HC directed Gautam to furnish the address where he would be residing in Dubai and directed that he will not travel out of Dubai. “The appellant shall not indulge in any act or omission that is unlawful or that would prejudice the proceedings in pending cases, if any,” the HC directed.