Delhi High Court reunites inter-faith couple, cops will ‘sensitise’ parents

An inter-faith couple, who were allegedly forcibly separated by the woman’s family, has been reunited by the Delhi High Court, which was also informed by the Delhi Police that they will sensitise their parents about the “right of a citizen to choose a life partner”. Delhi Police has also promised to assign a beat cop to regularly check on the young couple to ensure their “safety and security”.

The petition was moved by a 27-year-old man after his wife was whisked away from Delhi to Uttar Pradesh by her family earlier this month, days after their marriage.

In his plea, the man demanded that his wife be produced in court, and also sought protection for her as he “apprehended grave danger to her life, limb and liberty”. The man alleged that the woman’s family did not approve of their marriage.

On being produced before a bench of Justice Jayant Nath and Justice Najmi Waziri on Wednesday, the 25-year-old woman categorically stated that she would like to stay with her husband, whom she married of her own free will. Her father later told the court that he has accepted their marriage, saying he cannot do anything since his daughter has taken the decision.

The counsel for the State assured the court that the “matter shall be looked into by the SHO of the area concerned, and the parents will be duly sensitised about the rights of the petitioner”. “The right of a citizen to choose a life partner and to live in accordance with law is an immutable constitutional right and the same cannot be curtailed or otherwise encumbered by any individual, and that the parents or relatives cannot interfere in the exercise of such right,” the counsel said.

Taking note of the State’s submission, the bench ordered that the man and his wife be provided with telephone numbers of three police officers, including a woman officer. “These numbers shall be kept operational at all times so that any exigency can be intimated on either of the numbers by the petitioner,” it added.

The counsel for Delhi Police informed the court that “any message received on the said numbers or on any other telephone number of the police either by way of a telephone call or SMS shall be immediately responded to”.

“The beat constable/division staff of the area shall regularly visit the residence of the petitioner (the man) on a daily basis and report the same in the roznamcha… The safety and security of the petitioner shall be assessed by the SHO on a weekly basis with due endorsement of the same in the roznamcha for two months. The beat constable shall record entries in his beat book. The petitioner shall furnish their address in Delhi to the SHO concerned…,” it said.