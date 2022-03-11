‘When prayers can be held on first floor, why not others?’: Delhi HC on reopening Markaz Nizamuddin mosque

Asking the Centre to clear its stand on reopening of the mosque at Markaz Nizamuddin, the Delhi High Court on Friday said that if the Union government has no problem with allowing prayers on the first floor, it should not have any objection with the other floors remaining open as well.

“This argument holds good for the first floor and then it holds good for other floors as well, as long as it is concerning the masjid. In case there is no objection with respect to the first floor, what objection can there be… dehors your submission that you have no objection as far as religious festivals are concerned. Why not for everything?” asked Justice Kumar Ohri.

The statement came after the Centre told the court that it has no objection to allowing people to offer prayers on the first floor on Shab-e-Barat and during the month of Ramadan.

Justice Ohri added that the masjid portion of Markaz Nizamuddin has already been identified and both the Delhi Waqf Board and the Markaz have no objection to its reopening. “You also have identified the place from the basement to the fourth floor. Since there is no restriction in the numbers [by DDMA], what objection is there for restriction of the floors?” asked the court, while directing the Centre to place a clear stand before it on Monday.

Days after conveying to the court that the mosque can be reopened in accordance with Covid guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the Centre, on March 4, had opposed the re-opening of the entire premises and said only a few police-verified persons may be permitted to offer prayers. DDMA last month had lifted all the Covid-related restrictions in the national capital.

On Friday, however, the Centre told the court that the first floor of the mosque can be opened up for the prayers but objected to use of all the floors.

The High Court is hearing the Waqf Board’s petition to ease restrictions at Markaz Nizamuddin, where public entry was banned after the outbreak of the virus. The Waqf Board, in the petition, has stated that Masjid Bangley Wali, Madarsa Kashif-ul-uloom, and the attached hostel situated at Basti Hazrat Nizamuddin have been locked since March 2020.

The Centre has told the court that the premises has been kept “under lock and key” in view of the fact that the Markaz management is itself under investigation in a case registered in 2020 by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in connection with violation of Covid guidelines.

Senior Advocate Sanjoy Ghose, representing the Waqf Board, on Friday told the court that Shab-e-Barat is on next Monday or Tuesday and therefore, some urgent orders would be required. “Even at the height of Covid-19, the court had allowed 50 persons. The joint inspection was done and the mosque premises stands demarcated,” he told the court.

Regarding the Centre’s submission on allowing only one floor to reopen, Ghose argued that allowing the devotees to gather at a specified floor would lead to a Covid-19 hazard. “I don’t understand the logic and reason of the Union of India,” he said.

Senior Advocate Rebecca John, representing the Markaz management, in response to the submission from Centre that the restrictions exist because of pendency of the FIR, said: “This is very unfair. Does that mean that because there is an FIR, you close an entire place. Is there any provision under CrPC?”

The Centre also told the court that the rightful owner of the premises has to come before the court for proper adjudication of the case to which both the Markaz management and Delhi Waqf Board said no conflict exists regarding either ownership or possession.