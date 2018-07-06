Delhi HC relief to student who forged papers, says expulsion harsh

An inquiry committee later found that he had applied for and secured the scholarship during the period when he was rusticated. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File) An inquiry committee later found that he had applied for and secured the scholarship during the period when he was rusticated. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia/File)

Coming to the aid of a medical student who had been expelled six years ago for forging documents to secure a scholarship, the Delhi High Court observed that while imposing punishment on students, it must be kept in mind that they are not treated like criminals. Issuing the verdict, a bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli said Prabhat Kumar Singh (26) comes from a rural background, and attributed the forgery to his “intelligence-bereft of wisdom”.

“At this stage, the appellant (Singh) has admittedly completed four years of the prescribed four-and-a-half-years of study for… a MBBS degree. In view of the same, when we examine all surrounding factors, including Singh’s humble background; brilliant academic career; his young age; his right to education; his right to fulfill his aspirations; and, the fact that for the last six years, he has only suffered humiliation from every quarter, we have no hesitation in holding that the penalty of permanent expulsion imposed on him was unduly harsh and shockingly disproportionate,” said the bench.

It added, “… Coupled with that, being subjected to permanent expulsion from the course would have taught him a lesson…” The court’s order came on a plea filed by Singh, who appealed against a single judge’s January 3, 2017 order, which upheld his expulsion. Prabhat, who is the son of an ex-havaldar, had joined the course at the Army College of Medical Sciences in July 2008. While still a student, he had attended a medical camp and gave medical advice to several poor patients. This prompted college authorities to rusticate him in August 2011 for six months.

Thereafter, the student received a scholarship under the economically weaker section scheme for the 2011-12 academic year.

However, an inquiry committee later found that he had applied for and secured the scholarship during the period when he was rusticated. The committee had further found that he had forged the signatures, stamp and seal of the training officer on the EWS scholarship and received a sum of Rs 55,000 from the university, leading to his expulsion in August 2012.

Prabhat had then approached the High Court, stating that the penalty of permanent expulsion awarded to him was “unduly harsh and shockingly disproportionate”. The bench had then reduced the penalty to the period already undergone by Kumar, and allowed him to attend college, but with restrictions.

