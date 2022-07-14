Delhi HC rejects plea seeking NEET postponement: ‘You can’t come at the last hour’

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for July 17.

A group of students had sought the Delhi HC’s direction in rescheduling the medical entrance examination as the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is scheduled in the same week and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) at the end of this month while a flood-like situation has arisen in some states

The CUET has been scheduled for July 15, 16, 18, 19 and 20 while the JEE for July 30.

During the hearing, the court noted that the CUET has already exempted science students from appearing on July 15 and 16 and asked why petitioners approached the court in the eleventh hour when the notification for the examination was issued over three months ago in April.

“These kinds of petitions should be totally discouraged. You cannot come at the last hour,” Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

The court stated that had the petitioners not been students, it would have imposed a fine.

It further said that ‘exam pressure’ can only be eased by study. “Advise your clients to work hard, and I wish them all the best,” the court told the counsel representing the aspirants.

The NEET is conducted for medical courses, the JEE for engineering programs while the CUET is a combined entrance of taking admission in undergraduate programs in various universities.

The crisis induced by COVID-19 had disturbed the entrance examinations cycle in the last two years.