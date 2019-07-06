Delhi High Court rejects plea for SIT in temple vandalism case

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to order a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the vandalism of a temple in Hauz Qazi, saying it has become a fashion to file public interest litigations (PILs) after reading newspaper reports.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said the Delhi Police is serious about the incident and criminal law has been set into motion, so “it is too early to decide on an SIT”.

In its order, the bench noted, “It is the petitioner’s expectation that overnight the culprits be arrested and action be taken. The expectations are too high. Three FIRs have been registered and the investigation is already going on,” the bench said. “Pursuant to the FIR, seven persons have already been arrested and are currently in judicial custody. Six others, who are minors, are being kept at the observation home.”

The bench further said the petition demanding such an order is “premature” as “nothing can be done overnight even by an efficient person or institution. Some breathing time ought to be given to the person and the institution”.

It also noted the submissions of the Central government’s standing counsel Anil Soni, appearing for the Ministry of Home Affairs, and advocate Anupam Srivastava, appearing for police, that action has been taken against those identified as having taken part in the incident.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by advocate Alakh Alok Shrivastava. An argument over a parking spot had escalated into a communal clash between two groups, and a temple was vandalised, leading to tension in the area on July 1.