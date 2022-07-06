Delhi HC refuses to vacate stay on order asking Delhi govt to frame policy on Kejriwal’s promise

The Delhi High Court Tuesday refused to vacate its stay on a single-bench order directing the Delhi government to frame a policy towards implementation of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s statement of March 2020, as per which he had stated that the State would be paying the rent if any tenant is unable to pay it.

The division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that the matter requires consideration. “Can such an order be passed in the writ proceedings directing the government to make policies or not is a fundamental question to be decided,” said the court.

Delhi government’s appeal against the verdict passed by Justice Prathiba M Singh in July 2021 is listed for hearing on November 3. The judgment was stayed by a division bench on September 27 last year. The Delhi government Tuesday told the court that the petitioners had approached the Supreme Court against the stay order, but the apex court refused to interfere.

The division bench Tuesday said that stay order passed last year was not ex parte and that challenge against the interim order has already been declined by the Supreme Court. “The matter is already fixed for final hearing. List the matter for final hearing on the date already fixed by this court,” said the court.

Justice Singh had ruled that a promise or assurance given by a Chief Minister “clearly amounts to an enforceable promise”, the implementation of which ought to be considered by the State. However, the State in the appeal has said that the statement has been erroneously picked out of context and misinterpreted to “constitute a sweeping and unconditional promise/representation”.

The single bench had said that good governance requires that promises made to citizens by those who govern are not broken without valid and justifiable reasons. She also had said that “puffing” in commercial advertising may be permissible but ought not be recognisable and permissible in governance.

Justice Singh had made the observations while hearing the petition filed by five daily-wage workers and a landlord in November 2020. Kejriwal, according to the petition, on March 29 in 2020 in a press conference requested all landlords to postpone the demand or collection of rent from those tenants “who are poor and poverty-stricken” and also promised that if any tenant is unable to pay the rent due to poverty, the government would pay on their behalf.

The government in its appeal has said that Kejriwal’s statement that the government “will consider payment of rent” on behalf of persons who could not pay due to poverty was “clearly to encourage them to comply with the restriction imposed on travel to prevent the spread of the pandemic”. It further has said that travel restrictions were eased later “and, therefore, the occasion to consider the course suggested in the address on 29.03.2020 did not arise.”

Contending that the doctrine of legitimate expectation cannot be invoked in the case, the government has also said that “the claim of the petitioners for enforcement of a promise which was never made by the Hon’ble CM cannot be considered to be based on facts or law and is merely a result of their anticipation arising out of possibly irresponsible legal advice”.