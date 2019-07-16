Delhi High Court raps North body over inaction on ashram owned by godman accused of rape

The Delhi High Court Monday pulled up the North Corporation over its failure to take action, such as demolishing the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya, owned by self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit, following allegations of girls and women being confined illegally and raped. Dixit, who is accused in two rape cases, has been on the run since December 2017.

Calling the ashram in Rohini an illegal construction, a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, on seeing videos and photographs, observed: “We can see the pathetic condition in which the girls are staying.”

After it was informed by the counsel for the North body that the appellate tribunal MCD is seized of the issue and has stayed their action to demolish the ashram, the bench directed that the corporation should move for vacation of the stay on the property and asked a tribunal to dispose of the issue in eight weeks.

The CBI, which was tasked with investigating the FIRs lodged in connection with the alleged rape and suicides of girls and women at the ashram, informed the bench that three chargesheets have been filed in connection with the FIRs and are pending consideration before the trial court.

The HC then directed the magisterial court to complete the proceedings and send the matter to the sessions court.

The High Court further noted that the owner of the ashram has been absconding since December 2017, so the CBI shall initiate proceedings under section 82 of the CrPC to declare Dixit absconding.