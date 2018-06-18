Delhi High Court raps Arvind Kejriwal: ‘You can’t go inside someone’s house and hold a strike’

The sit-in protest inside Raj Niwas by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues entered day 8. (Source: PTI) The sit-in protest inside Raj Niwas by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues entered day 8. (Source: PTI)

In a strong message to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some of his cabinet colleagues, the Delhi High Court High Monday observed that his week-long sit-in protest or ‘dharna’ at the office of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is unwarranted.

“This can’t be called a strike. You can’t go inside someone’s office or house and hold a strike there,” a bench of Justices A K Chawla and Navin Chawla observed.

The oral remarks were made during the hearing of two petitions, one against the sit-in by AAP leader Kejriwal and the other against the alleged strike by the IAS officers of Delhi government.

When the Delhi government lawyer said it was the ministers’ individual decision to hold a strike, the high court bench again demanded to know, “Is it authorised?”, and added that such a demonstration can’t be termed a strike. The bench pointed out that the CM and others are sitting inside the LG’s office and not outside his office or at the door.

It said, “Who authorised the strike/ dharna? You are sitting inside the LG’s office. If it’s a strike, it has to be outside the office.”

Apart from the two petitions, a separate plea was moved by Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta against the sit-in by Kejriwal at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office. The court said the association representing the IAS officers should also be made a party in the matter. The matter will now be heard on June 22.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd