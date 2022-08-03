‘Nobody has copyright on teachings in holy books like Quran’: Delhi court junks copyright infringement suit

August 3, 2022 1:40:28 pm
A Delhi court dismissed a copyright infringement suit filed over the publication of a book titled ‘Islamic Studies’ and imposed a cost of Rs 50,000 on the plaintiff, observing that nobody can have a copyright on the teachings in the Quran and other Islamic books.
District Judge (Commercial) Sanjeev Kumar Aggarwal in his order dated July 25 observed, “Some contents are bound to be similar as teaching given in the Holy Books Quran and Hadees and other religious text related to Islam religion are bound to be same in all books which are about teaching on Islam. In my view, nobody can have copyright on these teachings which are written in the Holy Books Quran and Hadees or other Islamic books.”
The suit was filed by Islamic Book Service (P) Ltd, a publisher and exporter of Islamic books situated in Delhi’s Daryaganj, claiming that Maulvi Abdul Aziz, as the owner and author of the literary work titled ‘Islami Taleemat’ series of books, Part I to VIII, had assigned its copyright to the company unconditionally and also handed over the manuscript of the work against consideration.
The company alleged that in May 2018, it came to know that the defendant, one Abdur Rauf Najeeb Bakali, started publishing the literary work of Maulvi Aziz in the name and style of ‘Islamic Studies Grade I to Grade 5’.
Subscriber Only Stories
The company said that it had been publishing the book series ‘Studies in Islam’ (Grade I to Grade VIII) exclusively and continuously since 1992 and the same is sold on an extensive scale in Delhi as well as abroad. The company alleged that the defendant infringed its copyrights in ‘Studies in Islam’ by publishing the book ‘Islamic Studies’.
While examining whether the defendant had copied content from ‘Studies in Islam Grade I’ in its book ‘Islamic Studies’, the court observed, “No comparison of the books of plaintiff and defendant was given to show either in the plaint or in the evidence of PW1 (prosecution witness) so that it could be said that the defendant has copied the plaintiff book and thus infringed the copyright work of book ‘Studies in Islam’.”
Rejecting the company’s argument that the names of both the books ‘Islamic Studies’ and ‘Studies in Islam’ were almost similar as it contained the words ‘Islam’ and ‘studies’, the court said, “In my view there cannot be any copyrights on word ‘Islam’ or ‘studies’. The name of the plaintiff’s book is ‘Studies in Islam’ whereas the name of the defendant’s book is ‘Islamic Studies’. The colour printing of the cover page of both the books is also quite different.”
The court thus held that the company “miserably failed” to prove that it had any copyright over the book ‘Islamic Studies’ or that the defendant had committed any infringement of copyright of its book by publishing ‘Islamic Studies’.
The court said that the plaintiff is not entitled to any relief and dismissed the company’s suit with a cost of Rs 50,000, which the company has to pay to the defendant for the fees and expenses incurred by him.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: China summons US envoy, warns America shall 'pay price' as Pelosi visits Taipei
Why a Kerala IUML leader has drawn the line
Brad Pitt adds charm to a lacklustre film
This Chennai bakery served during World Wars; its cakes & cookies still unique after 137 years
Latest News
Under changing climate, Western Ghats could trigger zoonotic diseases that can spread across the world, warns senior virologist
Earth sets record for shortest day as it speeds up rotation
11 killed amid rain in Karnataka, state to receive heavy rainfall till August 5
Canon EOS R10 to Infinix Hot 12 Pro: Tech launches in August 2022
Why diabetics need protein in their diet
Spain’s campaign celebrating female beach bodies has irked three British women; here’s why
UPSC CSE Main exam 2022 schedule released
Mumbai police arrest homeless men for stealing motorcycles, selling them in Aurangabad, Buldhana
Tamil Nadu Arts, Science colleges rank list today; counselling from August 5
Sri Lanka to restart IMF bailout talks, president calls for unity government
At first state PAC meeting, Karnataka Congress leaders get orders to avoid chatter on next CM
India’s services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July